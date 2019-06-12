The race for top three in the Nigeria Professional Football League championship playoff enters the last day on Wednesday, June 12.

Enyimba sit at the top of the table after defeating FC Ifeanyiubah 3-1 in matchday 4.

Kano Pillars, who are one point behind Enyimba, and Akwa United and Rangers are the sides in contention for at least a place in Africa.

NPFL Super Six Standings After Matchday 4

NPFL Super Six Matchday 5 Fixtures

3 PM: Ifeanyi Ubah vs Rangers Int’l

5 PM: Enyimba vs Akwa United

7 PM: Lobi Stars vs Kano Pillars