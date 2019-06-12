Some Nigerians have lambasted the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, for kneeling to greet President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Aso Rock.

Concise News learned that the Twitter handle of the Federal Government, @AsoRock, shared the photos of the visit of the newly elected leaders of the ninth National Assembly to Buhari on Tuesday night.

The tweet read: “Last night, President @MBuhari received newly elected Senate President Lawan Ahmed and newly elected Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, at the Residence State House in Abuja. They were accompanied by few other Senators,” @AsoRock tweeted.

Below are some tweets captured by this news medium:

If you can believe that the 9th @nassnigeria under the leadership of SP Lawan & DSP Ovie Omo-agege who's Kneeling down before the executives can have the balls to challenge the ills of the executives then go for brain examination. pic.twitter.com/1mffDyjz39 — Comr Ugochukwu (@okaforu22) June 12, 2019

Deputy Senate President, preferred by the dictator, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, displaying his LOYALTY for @Buhari by kneeling to greet. Now he controls the Executive arm, Legislature & the Judiciary. Me: In the words of @adeyanjudeji. Nigerians must have sense by force. pic.twitter.com/MSBmiYFqiM — Prosper Williams B. (@Prosperwilliams) June 12, 2019

Don't blame Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. He is the Senator representing Delta Central. One of the towns in his constituency is Escravos. Google that word. It is a Portuguese word meaning SLAVE. The man is just fulfilling his deep seated Escravos destiny #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/vgsuJ45Xqv — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 12, 2019

President @MBuhari last night received the newly elected leaders of the @NGRSenate, the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan and his Deputy, DSP, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. #NASSElection pic.twitter.com/Dst4fyg4Xg — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 11, 2019