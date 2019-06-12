Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, June 12th, 2019.

NASS Election: Ahmed Lawan Speaks After Senate Victory

The newly elected President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has appreciated the lawmakers for voting him, Concise News understands. Lawan also pledged to carry all members of the Senate along as he assumes leadership of the upper lawmaking body.

9th NASS Inauguration: Omo-Agege Emerges Deputy Senate President

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta Central) has defeated the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu West) to emerge as the Deputy Senate President of the Ninth Assembly. The All Progressives Congress senator defeated his closest opponent Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party in a secret ballot voting on Tuesday.

9th NASS Inauguration: Gbajabiamila Elected House Of Reps Speaker

Femi Gbajabiamila, from Lagos state, has been elected as the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Gbajabiamila, member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Mohammed Bago also of the ruling party, to emerge as speaker of the lower legislative chamber.

NASS: What Buhari Said After Lawan, Gbajabiamila’s Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly-elected presiding officers of the National Assembly, Concise News reports. The officers of the National Assembly were on Tuesday elected with Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, both anointed candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker, respectively.

9th Assembly: What Omo-Agege Said After Election Victory

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has said his election as the Deputy President of the Senate has “turned the page on 8th Senate and we have moved on to the 9th Senate.” Concise News learned that Omo-Agege makes his known while addressing newsmen on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

June 12: Why We Chose It As New Democracy Day – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said June 12 was picked as Democracy Day to show the government’s commitment to progressive ideals. Concise News understands that before now, Nigeria observes its Democracy Day on May 29th but moved it to June 12 in honour of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election Moshood Abiola.

NASS Election: PDP Speaks On Outcome Of Polls

The Lagos State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has berated its members over the National Assembly elections held on Tuesday. Concise News understands that seventeen PDP lawmakers voted for Senate President Ahmed Lawan in contrast to the directive of the party that Ali Ndume should be chosen as Senate President.

US Reacts To 9th NASS Election, Speaks On Insecurity

The US government has called on the new leadership of the National Assembly to liaise with other arms of government to tame insecurity in Nigeria. Concise News had reported that the leaders of the National Assembly were on Tuesday elected by the lawmakers.

INEC Finally Issues Certificate Of Return To Okorocha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return to the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha as the winner of the recent election in Imo West Senatorial District District. Concise News learned that Okorocha was told to pick his a certificate of return at the INEC headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

AFCON 2019: What We Expect From Rohr’s 23-Man Squad – Ex-NFF VP

Ahead of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for June 21 to July 19 in Egypt, a former Vice-President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Victor Baribote says the country’s expectations from the Gernot Rohr’s 23-man Super Eagles squad is high. Concise News reports that in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Abuja, Baribote reacted to the selection of the final squad.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.