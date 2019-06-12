NASS Leadership: What Ohanaeze Said About Lawan, Gbaja Emergence

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has reacted to Tuesday’s National Assembly election, describing it as an orchestrated gang up against the South-East geopolitical zone.

The pan-Igbo group’s National Publicity Secretary, Uche Achi-Okpaga, in a statement yesterday said it was not surprised by the outcome of the election.

He said Igbos had long quit expecting any favours from President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The statement reads in part, “We are not surprised a bit. He that is down needed fear no fall. Recall that I had told you that we are not expecting any favour from this administration.

“The government of President Buhari does not place any premium on the South-East and he did not mince or mumble words about that right from the onset of his first tenure.

“So, all his political foot soldiers and adherents in the National Assembly and elsewhere watch and identify with his body language, embellished with primordial ethnocentric and religious tidings.

“Government has succeeded in igniting an orchestrated gang up against the South-East.

“We have continued to extend our hands of fellowship but on each occasion, it is trampled with the feet of hatred buoyed by the air of ethnic chauvinism.”