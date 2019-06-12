The management of Nigerian rapper Naira Marley have called out the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for not releasing the artiste.

Concise News understands that despite being granted bail, the “Am I A Yahoo Boy” crooner has not been released.

His management noted that the system is messed up, hence, the delay in the release of the artiste.

They wrote, “Fuck sake #FreeNairaMarley Fucked Up System”

Contrary to reports that the singer had not been released due to failure of meeting up with his bail conditions, the management said his release was only left to the commission.

“Naira Marley perfected his bail since waiting for efcc to verify. Hopefully efcc will verify and let him go soon. Thanks management,” they added.