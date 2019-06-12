NAF Helicopter Crashes In Katsina

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashed at the domestic airport in Katsina State on Wednesday, while trying to land.

Concise News learnt that the helicopter, which was deployed for Operation Hadaran Daji, was returning from an anti-banditry mission in the North-West theatre when it crashed at the airport.

The airport, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, is located off Daura-Katsina Road in the state.

The Air Force said the incident occurred around 3.30pm and the details it had on the crash were still sketchy.

The military added that there was no loss of life, “either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground.”

Air Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who confirmed the crash in a release, said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Daramola said, “A NAF helicopter has crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-banditry combat mission in the North-West Theatre under Operation Hadaran Daji. Details of the incident, which occurred at the Katsina Airport, are still scanty. However, there was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground.

“The Chief of the Air Staff has immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident. The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”