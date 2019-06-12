The federal government empowerment scheme N-Power is secretly disengaging beneficiaries of the programme, Concise News understands.

Concise News gathered that some of the N-Power beneficiaries who made the allegation noted that they did not resign from the scheme.

According to them, they woke up only to be notified that they have resigned from the programme, a development which was new to them.

One of those affected, Muhammed Malami, who shared this on social media, noted that he was resigned from the scheme since April.

Malami noted that he contacted the N-Power scheme over the issue but was directed to meet his focal person.

He said he sent a mail to N-Power but was told that his details were sketchy for the issue to be looked at holistically.

Also, another beneficiary identified as Chinedu noted that he was issued a form after meeting his focal person but lamented that as a batch A and B of the scheme, he cannot access his profile and have not been paid.

It was gathered that there are about 1000 N-Power beneficiaries who are facing the issue nationwide with no solution provided yet.

When Concise News contacted N-Power, the scheme noted that it will give feedback to the issue.

However, as at the time of publishing this story, Concise News has not gotten any reply for the poser sent to the scheme as earlier promised.