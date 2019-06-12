Man City’s Guardiola Turn Down Massive Offer From Juventus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has turned down a massive offer from Juventus, Concise News reports.

According to Euro Sport, While Juventus are in advanced talks with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, the Italian wasn’t Juve’s first choice.

It was gathered that the Italian giant made a serious attempt for Guardiola, tabling an offer of €20m-a-year to leave City. But the Catalan assured City chiefs that he wasn’t tempted.

Just this past week, Guardiola insisted: “There is no better place in the world to be a coach than England. I compare it to Spain and Germany, Italy would be the same. There is no better place for this: the fans do not whistle if you lose ‘I have a blue jersey, I’m one of you…’

“I am happy with their trust in me, I want to repay the trust they had in me and my kids over the next two seasons.”