The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed plans to recruit 120, 000 graduates into the N-Power programme, Concise News reports. Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday disclosed this in Kano state at a special prayer session organised for President Muhammadu Buhari by the beneficiaries of various social investment programmes in the state. Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Investment Programme, Barrister Isma’eel Ahmed, Osinbajo also said the Trader-moni and conditional cash transfer programmes would be expanded to cover all 44 local government areas of Kano state. According to him, “In the next four years, we will escalate the numbers, especially for N-Power. We are recruiting another 120, 000 or more. To round-up our programme for the conditional cash transfer from 15 local governments, we are going to spread to all 44 local government areas of the state this year to make sure that every nook and cranny of Kano that is devastated with poverty are touched. “The TraderMoni too is going to be increased, because we intend to give another 2 million people loans this year.” Read more here.

The federal government empowerment scheme N-Power is secretly disengaging beneficiaries of the programme, Concise News understands. Concise News gathered that some of the N-Power beneficiaries who made the allegation noted that they did not resign from the scheme. According to them, they “woke up” only to be notified that they have resigned from the programme, a development which was new to them. One of those affected, Muhammed Malami, who shared this on social media, noted that he was “resigned” from the scheme since April. He said he sent a mail to N-Power but was told that his details were sketchy for the issue to be looked at holistically. Read more here.

