A Kenyan lady identified has Morah has threatened to kill Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye.

Concise News gathered that the lady made her intentions known through a message she sent to the singer on Instagram.

Stating her reason, she said Paul Okoye did not grant her request.

She wrote to the singer through her mother’s Instagram account requesting that he sponsor her to study in the United States of America and to also send her on vacation in the same country.

The 36-year-old father of three shared screenshots of the messages sent by Morah on Instagram, stating he would not do whatever it is she has asked for.

He also made get at the display of a few persons in getting attention.

He wrote, “Some humans though….. see ehh!! your own hell fire will be V.V.I.P 🔥🔥🔥 popping sniper and ota pia pai 🍾🍾🍾🤣🤣 second chance Kee you there.”