A pan-Yoruba social-cultural group, Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation, has appealed President Muhammadu Buhari and the South-West governors to strengthen security in the region.

Concise News learned that the group, in a June 12 “O To Ge Rally” (Enough is Enough Rally) tagged: “Safety and Security in Yoruba Land”, which took place in Lagos to honour June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day on Wednesday, demanded security of lives and property.

The National Convener of the group, Otunba Deji Osibogun, said the Federal Government, as well as the South-West governors, must rise up to security hurdles facing the region.

Osibogun, who disclosed that the rally was not meant to declare Oodua or the Yoruba Republic as being insinuated but to make government accountable to the needs of the masses, especially in terms of security.

He said: “It is enough; this suffering is too much. Our political class should not wait until Nigerians bite back. Security is our right.

“Let there be employment opportunities for our youths to prevent them from taking to crimes. Don’t let the hoodlums kill us all, give us security,” he said.

The group convener said that hoodlums parading themselves as herdsmen had allegedly occupied Yorubaland afflicting farmers.

“It is time for the government to sit down and dialogue with the people on security. We are concerned,” he said.

The convener further frowned at the alleged clampdown on some Yoruba activists in Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and the Ekiti States, who planned same rallies in their respective states and called for their immediate release.

He urged the people to ask questions about how public funds were being used, saying that the inability of South-West governors to secure major highways called for questions.

He added that Yoruba should be given what was due to them in the scheme of things.

Also, Maxwell Adeleye said: “There is no democracy without security. Government should please show more care as people are dying. When security fails, the government fails.

“We call on the government of Nigeria, Police and DSS and others to be more responsible and take the security of lives and property more seriously. This rally is to appeal to the government to be responsible.

“This is to appeal to the government of Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Lagos states to take the security of lives and property more serious. We are here to say enough is enough.

“Security is an issue we need to address but it is quite unfortunate that our men in some western states are being clamped down.