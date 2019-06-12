Abdulmumuni, son of the late MKO Abiola, has lamented the stagnant progress in the country system since 1993.

Concise News gathered that the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola’s son bemoaned the ineffectiveness in the education and health sectors.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assent into law the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill, making June 12 a public holiday in the country.

It (June 12) also becomes the country’s official Democracy Day, replacing May 29, which hitherto was a public holiday.

The President took the decision to honour the assumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, MKO Abiola.

However, Abdulmumuni speaking on June 12, he said the day should be of national sober reflection for Nigerians as the “people are getting poorer and the poverty rate is increasing”.

The son of the late Kudirat, who was at the National Centre for Women Development in Abuja on Monday to receive an award on behalf of his late mother, who was inducted into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame alongside 21 others.

Abdulmumin said: “The recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day will get people thinking.

“I don’t think it should be a day of celebration. It should be a day of reflection of where we are as a country and where we are going. It is important that we should know that for the decisions we make today, there are consequences.

“This is because those who made the decisions to truncate the Nigerian people’s yearning for democracy in 1993 would now see that sometimes when you make certain decisions, you must see the consequences.

“The country is worse off than it was in 1993. My father was trying to address certain issues like poverty eradication and free education. But what is going on in the country now? The education system is dilapidated. The health care system is nothing.

”People are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. The poverty rate is increasing. I think the idea is that June 12 should be a day of reflection and I believe we can get out of this situation.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the NCWD, Mary Ekpere-Eta, disclosed the objective of the induction was “to showcase the unique and immense productive capacities of Nigerian women and make their achievements more visible in national development records”.

The late Dr Stella Adadevoh, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senator Binta Garba and Mrs Folorunsho Alakija were among the inductees.