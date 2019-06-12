Jaywon Accuses Zlatan Of Copying His Song, 'This Year'

Former Kennis record singer Jaywon has accused his colleague, Zlatan Ibile of copying lyrics from his major hit song, “This Year.”

Recall that the singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare released “This Year” in 2012, a classic song which rocked peoples airwaves for years.

However, the indigenous rapper in May 2019, also released a new single titled “This Year” which has made Jaywon accused him of copying him.

The “Gbongbon” via Instagram He commented that fake will always be fake and original will remain original.

He wrote, “Asan wa sire, Asan wa s’ayo, Asan wa so gbogbo nkan t’eyan fi ni Ayo.

“Tell the copy cats original is original and fake go always be fake.”

On his end, Zlatan who did not find the comment welcoming said he was sure that his colleague couldn’t have been referring to him.

“He can’t be talking to me!! If na me na my page he go write the comment!! Tunde hmmmmmm,” he responded.

Upon seeing Zlatan’s response, Jaywon dared him to a physical challenge, giving him his location.

He wrote, “If e pain you, I dey my house make come beat me but I don talk Wetin I talk. Who no know before don know and who no wan gree know OYO”

See their conversation below: