The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has urged traditional rulers in Yorubaland to cease their membership from secret societies.

Concise News understands that Akanbi said he will lead a revolution against Yoruba traditional rulers involved in secret societies, adding that such societies only enslaved their members after promising them false spiritual and financial gains.

According to him, the membership of such societies had made them submissive to the desires of cult leaders who should be their allegiance.

The Oluwo on Tuesday spoke in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem said, he asked the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, to lead the “revolution” against secret societies.

He said if they failed to respond, he was ready to lead the “revolution”.

Akanbi said: “Secret societies have stolen kings’ rights. The only way is a revolution to be led by a valiant and a leading Yoruba monarch. I see the Alaafin and Awujale having that courage.

”Baba Alaafin can lead this campaign with Awujale, as monarchs with a lot of history. I want to task the Alaafin to lead the revolution at liberating monarchs from the growing decimation of their influence occasioned by the membership of secret societies.

”If Baba Alaafin refuses, I will start the revolution. I have obas willing to follow. If the Alaafin, Awujale and Akiolu are ready, I pledge my unalloyed support at all costs. The institution is one and must be defended at this time.”

He further said: “The best way to achieve this is by launching the Central Council of Yoruba Obas (Ijo Oba). The body will be a supreme council for the discussion of Yoruba affairs and an apex decision organ in the land.

”It will comprise only obas and must mandate those willing to join to renounce their membership of any secret societies. I have trust in the capacity of the Alaafin, Awujale and Akiolu to live up to expectations and lead the revolutionary liberation from the subjects turning themselves to lords.

“You can be a member of any secret cult before becoming a king but must renounce your membership the day you are proclaimed. Secret cults influence your influence, even to the distaste of your subjects and domain. They control you with false claims and alarm.

“Most of these secret groups have leaders who are ordinary subjects of kings but subject kings under them to their dictates and directives even in the conduct of his community affairs. Many of our subjects have infiltrated cult groups to pulverise the image of kings.”

The Oluwo blamed the killing of Nigerians, especially students, for rituals on the activities of secret societies, adding that monarchs supporting such groups were enemies of the country.