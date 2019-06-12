A herdsman has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for alleged involvement in the attempted abduction of Oba David Olajide, the monarch of Osi in the Akure North area of the state.

“We have the suspect with us; we are already making efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the gang and investigation has also commenced into the incident,” spokesman for the police in the state Femi Joseph told Punch.

Concise News gathered that the this happened at the Akure Airport Road in Osi, the same spot where a woman, Olawumi Adeleye, and her stepson were kidnapped on Sunday.

“After their release, I took the woman and her stepson to the police headquarters to hand them over to the police. On my way back, the herdsmen blocked the road with their cows, the same way they had kidnapped the woman and the boy,” the monarch also told the national daily.

“As I approached the place, I slowed down my car and I saw them coming to attack me, but I managed to escape. They hit and damaged my car but through the grace of God, I escaped.”