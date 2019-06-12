Ace Comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka will be celebrating June 12 with a special edition of Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz at the Dome in Akure, as part of the 2019 lineup to celebrate six years of the shows’s experience.

The June 12 show has a strong lineup of comedians and musicians including the show’s headliner, Gbenga Adeyinka, Helen Paul, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, and MC Lively, Ruggedman and Eedris Abdul Kareem amongst others.

Concise News gathered that attendees also stand the chance to win prizes by Maltina.

With support from Maltina, Laffmattaz has brought happiness to fans in Ibadan as the tour kicked off its first edition on Easter Monday. The event themed “Gbe Body E”, had the likes of Omobaba, Funny Bone, Arole and other top comedians.

Also, there were musical performances by Ruggedman, Small Doctor and living legend, 2Baba; and Instagram sensation, Lasisi Elenu was also on hand to thrill guests with his unique style of humour rich in rants about Nigeria.

Laffmattazz was borne out of Gbenga Adeyinka’s desire to grow the impact of comedy across the South Western region of the country.

The self-proclaimed Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic (GCFR), has had the longtime support of Maltina, as the event provides a good platform to express the brand’s mission of sharing happiness.