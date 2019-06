Ace comedian Gbenga Adeyinka is celebrating June 12 with a special edition of Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz at the Dome in Akure.

The June 12 show has a rich lineup of comedians and musicians including the show’s headliner, Gbenga Adeyinka, Helen Paul, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, and MC Lively, Ruggedman and Eedris Abdulkareem.

Concise News gathered that attendees also stand a chance to win prizes.