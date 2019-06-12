Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty Powers has said that using tampons during menstruation could be extremely harmful.

“People using tampons should stop it immediately; it is risky because the remaining thread might enter your Vagina while dancing, exercising or doing any other activity,” she said.

“Remember that as you move, your both laps move and thread shifts along. Yes, it is classy wearing and talking about it with your fellow girls but think about your life first. Sanitary pads are the best.”