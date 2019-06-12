Enyimba Beat Akwa United 3-0 To Win 2018/2019 NPFL Title

Enyimba International FC will return to the CAF Champions League in 2020 after clinching a record eighth Nigeria league title on Wednesday.

The People’s Elephant as the Aba-based club are known defeated Akwa United 3-0 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos to record an unassailable 12 points from five matches in the championship playoffs.

Goals by Reuben Bala, Stanley Dimgba and Abdulrahman Bashir gave the two-time African champions a deserved win over Akwa United, whose Brazilian coach Rafael Everton was conspicuously missing on the bench today.

Enyimba are now Nigeria’s most successful club after they have previously won the championship in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2015.

Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers are also expected to join Enyimba to play international football next year after the final playoff game between Pillars and Lobi Stars is played later today.

Rangers have eight points from five matches, while Pillars are on the same points with a game to spare.

The champions and runners-up of the championship playoffs will feature in the CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.