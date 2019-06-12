Some indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on addressing infrastructure, proper resettlement and ministerial position for the development of the territory, Concise News reports.

The indigenes made the call in an interview with NAN on Wednesday in Abuja to commemorate June 12 Democracy Day in the country.

They said infrastructure development, relocation of some ministries to satellite towns and appointment of an FCT indigene as Minister would rekindle the confidence of the people in government and deepen democracy.

Felix Wodi, a youth leader in Abaji Area Council, called for the consideration of more indigenes in political appointment as well as the provision of more infrastructure in the territory.

Wodi urged the new administration of Buhari to take proactive steps in addressing resettlement issues, infrastructure development at rural areas and jobs.

He said: “Very little attention is given to infrastructural development in FCT satellite towns, particularly on abandoned projects, education and primary health care.

“There is the need to develop the Area Councils because some communities need serious attention to save them from collapse.

“The city centre is also congested and causes traffic gridlock during rush hours; there is the need to move some ministries to the satellite towns to encourage development.

“This is the more reason why President Buhari should appoint the Minister of FCT from the indigenes, somebody who speaks the native language, familiar with the terrain and not a stranger to come decide for us,” he said.

Miss Charity Umar, women leader of Kuje Area Council, also called for the inclusion of indigenes in the scheme of the things in the territory administration.

She commended the Senator of FCT, Sen. Philip Aduda, for his selfless empowerment programmes in helping to alleviate the sufferings of the indigenes and job creation for the youths in the area.

“The constitution says Abuja should be treated as if it were a state, but no one recognises the FCT indigenes as citizens of Abuja.

“For long, we have been suffering and smiling in the land of our birth and no one has come to our rescue, but our FCT Senator has been trying in terms of empowerment.

“We want President Buhari to address infrastructure decay in the area councils and also appoint an indigene as Minister of FCT,” she said.

Joseph Gaji, a resident of Gwagwalada Area Council, said that elections held in FCT was a true reflection of democracy and that no nation could gain meaningful development without freedom of expression.

Gaji, who decried the neglect of indigenes of FCT by past administrations, called on the President to address such anomalies in the interest of democratic development.