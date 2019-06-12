Democracy Day Celebration: Obasanjo, Gowon, Jonathan Absent

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was not seen at the Eagles Square venue of the 2019 Democracy Day celebration when the event started.

Concise News reports that Former presidents and Heads of state were scheduled to arrive the venue by 9.35am

Obasanjo is a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term administration and had advised Buhari not to run for the 2019 Presidential election.

Also missing at Eagles Square when the event started is the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon was also absent at 10.15am when President Muhammadu Buhari arrived the venue.