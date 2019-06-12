President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday renamed the Abuja National Stadium after MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of Nigeria’s 1999 presidential election.

Buhari made the remark during the 2019 Democracy Day Address at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Concise News reports that Buhari had on the 6th of June 2018 awarded Abiola posthumously with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), meant only for Presidents.

“The National Stadium in Abuja shall henceforth be known as the Moshood Abiola National Stadium,” says Presidency.