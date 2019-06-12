President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Eagles Square in Abuja to mark the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

Concise News reports that the President arrived at the venue exactly 10:14 am.

Buhari is also expected to deliver his inaugural speech today, having officially signed June 12 into law.

Present at the Eagle Square includes State Governors, Security Chiefs; Ambassadors and Presidents of different countries.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other bigwigs of the ruling party are all on ground.

President Buhari will inspect the guard of honour officially for the first time since he was sworn into office for a second term, and also address the country.