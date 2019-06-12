Award-winning actor and singer David Jones has thrown students into euphoria as he performed at Imo State University (IMSU).

The event was part of the MTN-led Anti Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) tour of the southeast state.

Concise News learnt that students flooded the Star Hall of the school to attend the three-hour event centered on the perils of substance abuse and its devastating effects.

David Jones took to the stage and then the deafening screams from the students began.

After chanting the lines to the singer’s hit songs: ‘Hello Doctor’, ‘Gbana Na Bastard’, the singer wrapped up with the popular, hard-hitting, ‘Onye Ara’. The students sang along.

As part of the activities, students were trained by experts and professionals in drug-related fields such as psychiatrists, psychologists and members of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).