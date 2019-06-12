Award-winning actor and singer, David Jones David thrown students into euphoria as he performed at Imo State University (IMSU), Which was part of the MTN-led Anti Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) tour of Imo State.

Concise News learnt that students flooded the Star Hall at IMSU to attend the three-hour event centered on the perils of substance abuse and its devastating effects. Following exciting dramatic performances by the Riveting group, dance skits from students and ASAP dancers.

David Jones took to the stage and then the deafening screams from the students began. After chanting the lines to the singer’s hit songs such as ‘Hello Doctor’, ‘Gbana Na Bastard’, etc, the singer wrapped up with the popular, hard-hitting, ‘Onye Ara’. The students sang along to the song!

As part of the activities, students were trained by experts and professionals in drug-related fields such as psychiatrists, psychologists and members of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).