Daddy Freeze Explains Why Marriage Is Not Everything

Convener of “Free the sheeple” Daddy Freeze has taken to Instagram to declare and explain why marriage is not everything.

The controversial OAP who shared his thought his thoughts on marriage said he realized a lot after his first marriage failed.

According to the OAP, no one has to be married before he or she is blessed, or happy or successful in life.

He wrote, “You don’t have to be married to be blessed, you don’t have to be married to be happy, you don’t have to be married to be rich or successful in business, you don’t even have to be married to make heaven.

“I learnt all these when my first marriage failed and after the first 2 weeks of me being alone, I realized how much happier I truly was.

“With @tastebudzng I find it so effortless, she immediately understood my purpose and set out to help me become the best me.

“I could NEVER EVER have carried the #FreeNation mantle without her support and understanding in Every ramification.

“The greatest lesson I learnt from my failed first marriage is; although as humans we make mistakes, we don’t have to be forced to live with all of them.

“When you make the mistake of choosing the wrong partner, and find yourself in a bad marriage, leave!”