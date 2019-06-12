President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated African champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, for defeating South Korea 2-0 on Wednesday to revive their hopes of reaching the knock-out phase of the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France.

The Falcons, who had lost 3-0 to Norway in their Group A opener on Saturday, June 8, went in front through D Y KIM’s own goal in the 29th minute, before forward Asisat Oshoala scored a delightful second in the 75th minute to seal the win.

Buhari, who had earlier in the day addressed Nigerians as the country celebrated its Democracy Day for the first time on June 12, said he was proud of the team.

“I’m pleased I was able to watch the Super Falcons match against South Korea, after the Democracy Day Lunch. Congratulations to the Team and Coaching Crew. A well-deserved win on a very special day for Nigeria. We are all proud of your victory,” the Nigerian leader tweeted.

I’m pleased I was able to watch the Super Falcons match against South Korea, after the Democracy Day Lunch. Congratulations to the Team and Coaching Crew. A well-deserved win on a very special day for Nigeria. We are all proud of your victory. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 12, 2019

With this win, Nigeria have joined France and Norway on three points, while Korea Republic are in trouble, as the Asians will need to beat the Norwegians convincingly to have a chance of advancing.