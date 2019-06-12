Nigerian troops rescued two women and six children from Boko Haram terrorists as they ambushed fleeing members of the group in Gwadala village, Borno State, Concise News reports.

Army Deputy Director, Public Relations Col. Ado Isa said one of the terrorists was killed and others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Dane gun and locally fabricated ammo and projectiles from the terrorists.

Col. Isa said: “The projections for ambushes, clearance operations and fighting patrols are part of the efforts embarked upon by the dogged troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army to consolidate on the gains and successes recorded so far in the ongoing operation ‘Halaka Dodo’ to ensure the remnants of the BHTs are exterminated with the aim of having a lasting peace and security in the Northeast.

“The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, applauded the gallant troops for their doggedness and also conveyed the Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai’s commendation for the successes so far achieved in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

“Members of the public within the theatre are, therefore, urged to cooperate with the Army and other security agencies by sharing credible and timely information to troops in their efforts to fighting terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.”

But the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has warned religious leaders and parents in the Northeast, particularly those within the Lake Chad area, about the desperate antics of Boko Haram terrorists to recruit innocent wards into their depleted ranks.

According to the MNJTF spokesman, Col. Timothy Antigha, the Boko Haram terrorists had over the months indulged in propaganda ahead of recruitment plans as the MNJTF decimated them in various operations in the past few months.