Ghana’s national team coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has finally named the list of players selected to play in the 2019 African Cup of Nation.

Concise News gathered that FC Porto striker, Abdul Majeed Waris was excluded from Appiah’s final 23-man squad for the 2019 AFCON tournament.

However, the FC Porto Star, who didn’t make the list of the final squad seems to be the biggest shock, as the Black Stars squad was announced on Monday.

Waris, who was left out is one of five players cut off from 28 players, currently in camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Also, Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah; Ebenezer Ofori, who played at the 2017 Afcon and the local-based players, Abdul Safiu Fatawu of Asante Kotoko and Heart of Oak’s Mohammed Alhassan did not make the final 23 squad list.

Ghana was placed in Group F against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the 2019 AFCON group stage.

Appiah’s men will face South Africa in a friendly match as on Saturday, after a shock 1-0 defeat to Namibia on Sunday.

Ghana Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders:

Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Rahman Baba (Reims, France), Kasim Nuhu Adams (Hoffenheim, Germany), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe, Turkey), John Boye (Metz, France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey) and Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium).

Midfielders:

Thomas Teye Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia).

Attackers:

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey).