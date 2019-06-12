Ghana’s national team coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has named his 23-man players for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Concise News gathered that FC Porto striker Abdul Majeed Waris was excluded.

Also, U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah; Ebenezer Ofori, who played at the 2017 Afcon and the local-based players, Abdul Safiu Fatawu of Asante Kotoko and Heart of Oak’s Mohammed Alhassan did not make the cut.

Ghana are in Group F to face Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

Appiah’s men will face South Africa in a friendly on Saturday, after a shock 1-0 defeat to Namibia on Sunday.

Ghana Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders:

Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Rahman Baba (Reims, France), Kasim Nuhu Adams (Hoffenheim, Germany), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe, Turkey), John Boye (Metz, France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey) and Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium).

Midfielders:

Thomas Teye Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia).

Attackers:

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey).