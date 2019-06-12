The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says with the emergence of the party’s preferred candidates as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly (NASS), the ruling party will have no reason not to deliver on its promises.

Concise News reports that Oshiomhole stated this on Tuesday shortly after the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly in Abuja.

”Nigerians with their eyes open gave the APC the executive, they also gave us an overwhelming majority in the two arms of the National Assembly,” he said.

”And I think in doing that they also expect that this time around, APC would have no excuse not to deliver.

”We can’t say we are being blocked by the parliament; parliament is ours and those who don”t believe in change cannot be entrusted with the challenge of managing the change.

”And that is why I said we must give the position of responsibility to those who believe in our change agenda

”So today, that has been translated.”

According to him, the challenge now is, “to whom much is given, much is also expected”.

”We now have no excuse not to deliver on security, not to deliver on the economy and not to deliver on prosperity because that is what the ordinary man voted for and they are our constituents,” he said.

The APC national chair states that he is happy with the development at the National Assembly.

”You can just imagine how I feel like a mother who has been carry babies and now, we are on the verge of delivering twins in the two chambers of National Assembly,” he said.

He said it was the mischief of 2015 the party was trying to correct, ”and I am happy that it has been settled.”

He urges the National Assembly to do its job of scrutinising budget from the executive, of carrying out effective oversight function and not distorting the budget.

”So we must exercise our rights with a sense of responsibility and the ultimate objective must be to what extent do these actions impact on the welfare of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Oshiomhole stated that the victory of the party at the National Assembly had vindicated him.