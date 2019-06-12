The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the newly elected leadership of the 9th National Assembly and the inauguration of lawmakers.

The party acknowledged the newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as well as the newly elected Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, respectively on their new positions.

The opposition party said these in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party urged the lawmakers to uphold the tenets of democracy and the dictates of the constitution.

The statement read, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates the 9th National Assembly for its successful inauguration.

“Our party, therefore, charges the federal lawmakers, as representatives of the people, to place the welfare, wishes, and aspirations of Nigerians above every other consideration by ensuring a strong and independent legislature that upholds the tenets of democracy and the dictates of our constitution.”

The statement added that the National Assembly should remember its allegiance is to the people and resist all forms of manipulations that might undermine the country’s democratic order.

“The PDP reminds the National Assembly members to bear in mind that their allegiance is to the people and the constitution and not to any particular leader or group,” the PDP said.

“Our party, therefore, charges the legislature to work only in the interest of our nation and resist the manipulations and pressure that might come from quarters that seek to undermine our democratic order.”