Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, 18, has become the youngest to keep a clean sheet in a Women’s World Cup game.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian side on Wednesday defeated South Korea 2-0 at the competition, the 2019 edition.

And at 18 years and 186 days, Nigeria’s Nnadozie who plays for Rivers Angels has become the youngest to have featured at the global fiesta without conceding a goal.

She was part of the U-20 team that went to the 2018 World Cup and also went to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana this same year.

Nigeria will take on France in their last group game at the competition and have three points, in the third position, after losing out their first match.