Football fans in the country have hailed the Super Falcons for their 2-0 win over South Korea at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Concise News reports.
This online news medium had reported that the West Africans were on Saturday bashed 3-0 by Norway in their first match at the competition in France.
However, an own goal from the Asians with a swift counter-attack finish by Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala gave Nigeria all three points in the showdown in Grenoble.
And Nigerian fans have described the win as impressive, urging the team to keep the momentum as they go against France in their next tie.
Concise News captured some of the reactions as seen below:
Asisat Oshoala with the goal, Chidinma Okeke with the sauce. Common you Falcons! #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/yyJlcUJOdy
— CHIDUBEM NJOKU (@ChidubemNJ) June 12, 2019
18-year-old Chiamaka Nnadozie keeps a clean sheet on her #FIFAWWC debut.
One for the future. 😍#NGA #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/LAmSseJTa5
— IG: @LADIESMARCH (@LadiesMarch) June 12, 2019
This is not Messi, This is Asisat Oshoala#NGA #NGAKOR #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/hzZABLesFk
— A Football fan ⚽ (@TheArisekola) June 12, 2019
Decent finish by Oshoala. That playmaking from Okeke is quite brilliant. #FIFAWWC #NGAKORpic.twitter.com/ThvppI1Voo
— Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) June 12, 2019
Woman of the match for me is 36 yrs old Onome Ebi who marshalled the defence and ensured 18 yrs old goalie, Nnadozie kept a clean sheet and Nigeria's first ever on her debut. #NGAKOR
— Douglas (@iamdouglaseze) June 12, 2019
What a way for goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie to make her #FIFAWWC debut.
Three points ✔️
Clean sheet ✔️
Saves ✔️#NGAKOR
— Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) June 12, 2019
The left back for Nigeria is an unsung heroine so far in the game #NGAKOR
— Roland Success (@dinocares) June 12, 2019
Oshoala. Great speed, excellent balance. Final ball almost scuffed but it creeps in. Fine goal. Credit to Chidinma Okeke for the hustle to set it up #FIFAWWC #Team9jaStrong #NGAKOR
— Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) June 12, 2019
SHE'S A KEEPER! 🧤
Chiamaka Nnadozie (18y, 186d) is the youngest goalkeeper to play 90 mins and keep a clean sheet at the @FIFAWWC. #SoarSuperFalcons // #Team9jaStrong // #FIFAWWC // #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/Aj2toePdLw
— Ann Odong, FIFA (@FIFAWWC_NGA) June 12, 2019
Chiamaka Nnadozie is the new star in Nigeria female football. What a performance today. Young, Agile and Solid #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/9gJCdX4zPN
— Damilola (@ebroh_) June 12, 2019
We are proud @AsisatOshoala #FIFAWWC #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/a5RRHXoJgc
— Chæinö⚽️💥 (@Ardojr1) June 12, 2019
Asisat oshoala did well with that goal!
We sure need more technicality.
More team work and more passes!!
Alhamdulila for that one #SoarSuperFalcons #Team9jaStrong #wegotballs #FIFAWWC #NGRKOR #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/WTLN3LY9wx
— ANIFOWOSHE Titilope (@d_legal_eagle) June 12, 2019
Both Asisat Oshoala & Chidinma Okeke made Falcons Proud today! Naija all the way #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/WBm8ljgczZ
— Sir Bobo (@mrboboskie) June 12, 2019
Celebrations continue in the dressing room of @NGSuper_Falcons after our 2-0 victory against South Korea today. #SoarSuperFalcons #Team9jaStrong #FIFAWWC #DareToShine @FIFAWWC #NGAKOR @thenff @AdeRockets @aysugaofficial @ayomidiran pic.twitter.com/tX8lKfMhEm
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 12, 2019
The Super Falcons goalkeeper has been excellent in this game.
By the way, that Asisat Oshoala's goal was beautiful. 😍 #SoarSuperFalcons#NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/8C7cgydRYf
— Benny (@BenUgbana) June 12, 2019