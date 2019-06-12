Football fans in the country have hailed the Super Falcons for their 2-0 win over South Korea at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Concise News reports.

This online news medium had reported that the West Africans were on Saturday bashed 3-0 by Norway in their first match at the competition in France.

However, an own goal from the Asians with a swift counter-attack finish by Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala gave Nigeria all three points in the showdown in Grenoble.

And Nigerian fans have described the win as impressive, urging the team to keep the momentum as they go against France in their next tie.

Concise News captured some of the reactions as seen below:

Asisat Oshoala with the goal, Chidinma Okeke with the sauce. Common you Falcons! #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/yyJlcUJOdy — CHIDUBEM NJOKU (@ChidubemNJ) June 12, 2019

Decent finish by Oshoala. That playmaking from Okeke is quite brilliant. #FIFAWWC #NGAKORpic.twitter.com/ThvppI1Voo — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) June 12, 2019

Woman of the match for me is 36 yrs old Onome Ebi who marshalled the defence and ensured 18 yrs old goalie, Nnadozie kept a clean sheet and Nigeria's first ever on her debut. #NGAKOR — Douglas (@iamdouglaseze) June 12, 2019

What a way for goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie to make her #FIFAWWC debut. Three points ✔️

Clean sheet ✔️

Saves ✔️#NGAKOR — Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) June 12, 2019

The left back for Nigeria is an unsung heroine so far in the game #NGAKOR — Roland Success (@dinocares) June 12, 2019

Oshoala. Great speed, excellent balance. Final ball almost scuffed but it creeps in. Fine goal. Credit to Chidinma Okeke for the hustle to set it up #FIFAWWC #Team9jaStrong #NGAKOR — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) June 12, 2019

SHE'S A KEEPER! 🧤 Chiamaka Nnadozie (18y, 186d) is the youngest goalkeeper to play 90 mins and keep a clean sheet at the @FIFAWWC. #SoarSuperFalcons // #Team9jaStrong // #FIFAWWC // #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/Aj2toePdLw — Ann Odong, FIFA (@FIFAWWC_NGA) June 12, 2019

Chiamaka Nnadozie is the new star in Nigeria female football. What a performance today. Young, Agile and Solid #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/9gJCdX4zPN — Damilola (@ebroh_) June 12, 2019

Both Asisat Oshoala & Chidinma Okeke made Falcons Proud today! Naija all the way #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/WBm8ljgczZ — Sir Bobo (@mrboboskie) June 12, 2019