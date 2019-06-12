Women's World Cup: Oshoala With Excellent Finish As Falcons Whip Korea
The Barcelona forward scored a delightful second goal to seal the game for Nigeria (image courtesy fifa.com)

Football fans in the country have hailed the Super Falcons for their 2-0 win over South Korea at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Concise News reports.

This online news medium had reported that the West Africans were on Saturday bashed 3-0 by Norway in their first match at the competition in France.

However, an own goal from the Asians with a swift counter-attack finish by Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala gave Nigeria all three points in the showdown in Grenoble.

And Nigerian fans have described the win as impressive, urging the team to keep the momentum as they go against France in their next tie.

Concise News captured some of the reactions as seen below:

