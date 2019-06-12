The Super Falcons of Nigeria showed off their dance steps in the dressing room after a 2-0 bashing of South Korea at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Concise News understands that having lost 3-0 to Norway in their first clash at the competition in France, Thomas Dennerby’s girls needed a win to revive their World Cup dreams.

A goal from the Koreans with Barcelona star Asisat Oshola doubling it from an acute angle ensured that the African champions bagged all three points at stake.

They will take on hosts and one of the favourites for the crown, France, in their last game on Sunday.

However, to mark the win over the Asians, the West Africans showed off their impressive dance skills in the dressing room just after the encounter as seen below: