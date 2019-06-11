Women’s World Cup: Nigeria Vs South Korea Time, Team News, Where to Watch Match Live

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be up against the Asian giant, South Korea on Wednesday at the ongoing 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, Concise News reports.

Coach Thomas Dennerby’s ladies lost their first match to Norway 3-0 on Saturday as the hope of progressing from the group looks uncertain for the African Champions.

Nigeria has never won any of their second group game matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, managing just one draw.

However, the Super Falcons and South Korea will be meeting in the competition for the first as both teams lost their first match.

When Is Time For Nigeria Vs South Korea Match At 2019 Women’s World Cup?

Wednesday’s match will be played at 2:00 pm (Nigeria/West Africa Time)

Where To Watch Nigeria Vs Norway Match Live

The Nigeria Vs Norway match will be broadcast live on SuperSports.