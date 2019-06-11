The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that it is collaborating with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the Department for International Development to administer a national survey on how corruption is hitting average Nigerians.

Concise News understands that the survey is required to cover all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, which would also be examined for the quality and integrity of public services in Nigeria.

On the other hands, the DFID and UNODC, said that the agency would partner the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to carry out the survey.

The Statistician-General for the Federation and Chief Executive of NBS, Yemi Kale, authenticated the development on Monday in Abuja.

Kale disclosed that the survey would also enable the bureau to determine the direct experiences of the people with acts of corruption.

The Statistician General, who was represented at the media briefing by the Director, Real sector and Households Statistics, Isiaku Olanrewaju, he said the survey was a follow up to the NBS corruption report published in 2017.