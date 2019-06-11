Popular Nigerian actress Clarion Chukwura has shared a testimony of how she has been saved by Jesus Christ, insinuating that she is now a ‘Child of God’.
Concise News gathered that the 54-year-old veteran actress made her new relationship with Jesus Christ known on Instagram.
“My Testimony; As an Actress, I played the role of the Bitch and life was all about Glamour and Glitz, and though I was the Humanitarian, I didn’t realize that with CHRIST there are no half measures.
“But, Today, HE has saved me – John 3 : 16 and like the Apostle Paul – Romans 1 : 16 and I will Glorify His Name because HE has empowered me for others to be saved – Acts 1 : 8. Jesus Christ is the ULTIMATE…do you know HIM? Are you saved? Do you have a one on one relationship with Jesus Christ today like i do? If so, what is your Testimony?”
Clarion, who now runs C.C. Helpline Initiative and Jerusalem Media, has posted a video of her praising the ‘Lord Jesus Christ’.
