The US government has called on the new leadership of the National Assembly to liaise with other arms of government to tame insecurity in Nigeria.

Concise News had reported that the leaders of the National Assembly were on Tuesday elected by the lawmakers.

In a statement, the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the United States of America, Kathleen FitzGibbon, urged the lawmakers to begin work immediately.

Fitzgibbon, one of the foreign dignitaries who is representing the U.S Ambassador, Stuart Symington, gave the charge on the sideline of the 9th National Assembly inauguration in Abuja.

“We wish and hope that the National Assembly can get to work as soon as possible to solve some of the critical issues in the country like insecurity, development among others,” she noted.

“I am sure everybody here is looking forward to doing just that. They need to vote for the best leadership of the National Assembly for the people.”

According to her, “As lawmaker are the representatives of the citizens, they know what the citizens want and I hope they are able to fulfil those desires.

“We just hope that we can see a lot of good actions and activities in the year and in the National Assembly.”