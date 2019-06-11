The Uber driver who was accused of assault by BBNaija reality TV star, Khloe, has broken his silence saying the reality TV actress lied against him.

Recall that former housemate of the Big Brother Naija had taken to Instagram to claim the Uber driver ridiculed her after she ordered his cab online.

She said the driver had been rude to her from the beginning of the trip but had no choice but to take the ride due to the level of fatigue.

She added the driver cursed her and also made her encounter his friends who also joined in abusing her, saying she was rude amongst others.

However, in his reaction, the man whose name is Abdulsalam, called the celebrity a liar, adding that he has the video of the incident as evidence to prove his innocence.

Following Khloe’s post, he took to her comment section to refer to the former BBNaija housemate as a double-faced human.

He wrote, “This is why we are easily cajoled in this country,she came on social media and lied vividly on the incident that happened,i don’t need a low life person to trend for i trend in the almighty’s blessings. Please pray for her for she needs help for living a double life by pretending to be a nice and calm person to the public but a devil in disguise for i have a video of the incident, thank God it was documented.

For not a single finger was laid on her and moreover after telling me how stupid I am that really escalated the issue that got me angry and all i told her was a don’t exchange words with shenanigans like her for people with linguistic and fragmented characters like her are not my type.IT’S ME THE UBER DRIVER SHE’S REFERRING TO…..PLEASE BEWARE OF DOUBLE FACED HUMANS FOR THEY ARE MORE DEADLY THAN VENOMOUS SNAKES.”