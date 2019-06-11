U.S. President Donald Trump has reacted to a helicopter crash on the roof of a midtown Manhattan skyscraper, killing the pilot who was reported to have died almost immediately after the crash.

Concise News reports that the crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Monday when the chopper took off from a heliport on Manhattan’s east side at 1:32 p.m. and crash-landed on the building about 11 minutes after take off.

Upon crash-landing on the roof of the tower, the crash reportedly caused a fire that was quickly extinguished by the swift response of firefighters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed that the air traffic controllers did not handle the flight, as the pilot would have required permission from air control at La Guardia Airport in New York; although, investigators are trying to determine if the pilot was in contact with the tower there or at any other airport.

A source who works in information technology for the French bank BNP Paribas on the 29th floor, Nathan Hutton said the building shook when the helicopter slammed into the roof.

“It felt like you were just standing there, and someone takes their hand and just shoves you,” he said. “You felt it through the whole building,” he said.

Trump was reported to have called the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash.

“Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene,” Trump said on Twitter after being briefed on the crash. “The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all.”