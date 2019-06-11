Belgium star Eden Hazard has said he left Chelsea for Real Madrid to pursue the next stage of his career, Concise News reports.

Hazard who won the Europa League last season with the London side for Santiago Bernabeu for a reported fee of £88m which could rise to £130m.

The Belgian, 28, also signed a five-year contract with the Los Blancos until 2024.

In a message, he noted that he gave his best to the side and said the move was to live his dream.

“Now the Clubs have reached an agreement. I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dream. ”