Spain vs Sweden: Ramos Reveals Why He Gave Morata The Penalty

Spain captain, Sergio Ramos opened the scoring from the penalty spot in his country’s 3-0 victory over Sweden at the Santiago Bernabeu, yet his decision to allow Alvaro Morata to take the second spot-kick provoked an interesting reaction from many.

Concise News reports that the scoreline at that stage was 1-0 to La Roja and the game was still in the balance, but Ramos wanted to help Morata rediscover his confidence.

“In the end, strikers live for goals and Morata is a killer,” says Ramos.

“After taking the first, what better way than to pass one on to your teammate to recover his best mood and score goals.

“The work and pride are collective. The result is what is important, not who scores.”

Though Ramos is happy with the result, he is more pleased about the clean sheet.

“I’m pleased with the result,” he notes.

“The first half was a big effort and we took advantage at the end.

“The goals finally came, which is important. It’s a step that takes us closer to the Euros.

“I’m also satisfied with our defensive work, a very serious job with a clean sheet.”

Robert Moreno was once again in charge of Spain as Luis Enrique continues to deal with a personal issue, but Ramos wants to send a message to the head coach.

“After an abnormal situation because of the coach, what better than to give him these six points,” adds Ramos.

“[They] are in tribute to him and his family, and hopefully everything will return to normal.”