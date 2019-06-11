Kepa Arrizabalaga started for Spain for the second successive time on Monday night, with David de Gea watching on from the bench as La Roja beat Sweden 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Concise News reports that while Kepa had a very impressive debut campaign with Chelsea, getting better as the season went on, De Gea’s form was of concern towards the end of the season for Manchester United.

“I’m going to continue working as I have until now, doing my best at my club to keep the confidence of the coach,” says Kepa.

“Whoever plays will do very well.

“Of course I understand that David is sad, we all train to play and then it is the decision of the coach, and it is up to you to respond well.”

Furthermore, the 24-year-old tried to downplay any potential controversy around the decision to start him for both games against the Faroe Islands and Sweden, his third and fourth caps for La Roja.

“We are always surrounded by such controversies, but we must take it naturally,” Kepa notes.

“I’m happy to play, to help the team and to finish the season in the best way possible.

“The season has been very long, but before we left we had these two very important commitments.

“We are happy to finish in the best way possible.”