Senegalese Star Backs Super Eagles To Win 2019 AFCON

Former Fulham and Senegal striker Diomansy Kamara has tipped Nigeria’s Super Eagles as one of the favourites to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Concise News reports.

The French-born footballer told TVC News that host Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria have the qualities to win the first ever 24-team Nations cup trophy.

Kamara played for West Brom, Portsmouth and Fulham in the Premier League before joining Celtic on loan in 2007.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations will commence in Egypt from the 21st of June to July.