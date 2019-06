Yobe North Senator-elect Ahmed Lawan and Ali Ndume of Borno-South have emerged officially as the only two senators vying for President of the Senate.

The two All Progressives Congress Senators were the lawmakers nominated by their colleagues on the floor of the chamber

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, subsequently announced the procedure and process of election.

After some arguments, secret ballot voting was eventually adopted by the Senators.