The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has said married female corps members who want relocation will have their maiden names replaced by their surname.

Concise News understands that the NYSC noted this in a statement on its social media handle on Tuesday.

This is as it noted that the new name will be what will appear on their Certificate of National Service after the completion of the scheme.

It wrote:

“PUBLIC NOTICE

This is to inform Married Female Corps Members who requested for Concessional Posting based on Marital Online and those who were Relocated in camp on Marital grounds, that their Maiden name would be replaced with either Husband’s Name or Surname.

Kindly note that your name will appear on your Certificate of National Service same way it is on your dashboard.

To this end, you cannot revert to your Maiden name, after your Certificate of National Service has been produced.