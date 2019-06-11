Nigerian Singer and songwriter under DMW record label, Peruzzi has revealed that truly he physically assaulted the social media influencer, Pamilerin.

Concise News had earlier reported that Peruzzi ordered his bodyguards to slap Pamilerin. While another report that the DMW boss Davido apologies to Pamilerin on behalf of Perruzi.

Pamilerin confirmed the attack through his Twitter page on Monday by sharing a picture of his red-eye and marks on his face in a series of tweets.

He also tweeted, “The worst happened to me today, but they will be hearing from me shortly and surely. Let’s keep up the energy! #TheresStillFreedomOfExpression #DontForget!”

Reacting, Peruzzi confessed that he slapped Pamilerin. He, however apologized for his attitude, blaming his ‘feelings’ for the incident.

Peruzzi on his Twitter page wrote: “I did very wrong for yesterday slapping Mr. Pamilerin; let my feelings get the best of me and I am very sorry.

“Apologies to Mr Pamilerin and also to the general public. I’d never get into such mess again. Love Only, I promise.”

