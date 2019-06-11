Pamilerin Vows To Take Legal Action Against Peruzzi

Social media influencer Pamilerin has vowed to take Nigerian singer Peruzzi to court for slapping him.

Concise News had reported that the “Amaka” crooner slapped the social media mogul for saying Teni Makanaki deserved the Best New Artiste award category at Soundcity MVP awards.

Following his actions, several Twitter users have lashed Peruzzi, calling him all sorts of names and even his boss, Davido, has through same microblogging site apologized to Pamilerin.

In the same vein, the singer apologized for his action, adding that he has been uncomfortable for taking the action.

He wrote, “I did very wrong for slapping Mr Pamilerin yesterday, let my feelings get the best of me and I am very sorry. My apologies to Mr Pamilerin and also to the general public. I’d never get into such mess again. Love only, I promise. People come on twitter to say things just to get retweet and likes. But you never get to really understand because you’re on the “funny” end of the whole thing. Someone else is somewhere feeling hurt because you don’t see that very thin line between opinion and Insult. Nobody is Holy, we learn to grow.”

However, Pamilerin in a chat with E-Daily has insisted that in spite of the apologies, he would go ahead to take legal actions on the DMW artiste.

“Apology or not, I’m going ahead to take legal actions for what Peruzzi did to me. Davido has asked for my number already but I didn’t send it. Even if he calls me it doesn’t change anything, I’ll still do as I’ve said. Everybody in his camp has been calling me but that won’t stop me from going ahead with my plans”

“I’m not scared of anything or anybody; nobody can harm me in any way, so don’t worry, I’ll be fine,” he said.