Social Media Influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke was physically assaulted (Slapped) by DMW‘s singer Peruzzi for an old tweet about him.

Although Concise News has report that Peruzzi has come out to apologies for physically assaulting Pamilerin, so also is DWM boss Davido.

However, the Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP), Abayomi Shogunle took to his Twitter handle to reveal how much millions Pamilerin can make from being slapped. He said can make lots of money from being slapped.

The Nigerian police advice Pamilerin on what to do to ensure he gets justice by all means.

“Do you know that you can make millions of £ € $ ₦ from being slapped? Talk to the police and your lawyers. YsGuide” He tweeted.

See Tweet